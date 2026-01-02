More Connecticut Towns Want To Install Speed Cameras - Is It About Safety Or Money?

Ten Connecticut municipalities — including New Haven and Middletown — have been approved for automated traffic cameras by the state Department of Transportation. Many more are in the process of applying for the devices, and two have completed applications and are awaiting state approval as of Dec. 30.

A roadway safety law passed by the legislature in its 2023 session allows for towns and cities to employ speed cameras and red-light cameras to enforce local traffic ordinances. A municipality looking to submit a plan to the state DOT must first hold a public hearing, and the plan must show how the devices could help improve traffic safety.