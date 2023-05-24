More Details Emerge About The 2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-in Hybrid

Agent009 submitted on 5/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:12 AM

Views : 202 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghini is preparing to launch a new plug-in hybrid version of its Urus SUV next year. The car will continue Lambo’s electrification push after the arrival of the new Revuelto supercar and the Huracán replacement, which will both use hybrid tech. Yet more than just being a new engine option alongside the recently updated Urus S and Performante, our spy shots reveal that the new Urus hybrid will also have a fresh look inspired by its latest mid-engined supercars. 
 
As with most electrified Volkswagen Group products, the plug-in hybrid system on the Lamborghini Urus won’t be entirely new, instead leveraging the existing systems designed to work with VW’s MLB-Evo platform with updates to suit Lamborghini’s performance priorities. 


Read Article


More Details Emerge About The 2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-in Hybrid

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)