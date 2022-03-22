More Details Emerge On Audi's Ranger Sized Electric Pickup

Since electric trucks and luxury trucks are now a thing, Audi is reportedly considering combining the two into a single Ford Ranger-sized model, according to one report. It apparently has not been decided yet, but we could see the automaker tease it soon if it does get the green light. Furthermore, if Audi was to start developing a pickup truck today, with plans to launch in a few years time, then it would really make the most sense to make it electric. The suggestion that it could be just a posh Volkswagen Amarok (which proved unsuccessful where it really matters, in the United States) seems unlikely to us, and it would not be out of the question if it used a version of the Volkswagen group MEB platform.



