More Nissan Z Images Leak Out - Are You More Or Less Impressed?

Although Nissan has not yet officially revealed its new Z car, the rumor mill has done an excellent job of filling in some of the important gaps. Based on existing information, the new 400Z will actually be called the Nissan Z in North America, it will begin at just $34,995, and it will look almost identical to the Z Proto unveiled last year. Now, a reader who wishes to remain anonymous has sent us three new photos of what is apparently a production Nissan Z being tested in Arizona. The version seen here is finished in silver and has a blue interior, along with an automatic transmission. The Nissan Z will also be offered with a manual gearbox.



