More Powerful 2026 BMW iX Caught In Public With A New Face

BMW wants to keep the iX competitive in the electric crossover class for a few more years. As a result, a mid-cycle refresh of the vehicle is right around the corner, and it will replace the soon-to-be three-year-old iteration.

We wouldn't hold our breath for a prettier design, as it will still look controversial. The latest spy shots that ended up in our inbox show a few camouflaged prototypes that feature some styling tweaks, and even though it is hard to make out some of the differences, others are evident.

For instance, BMW's design team revised the headlamps. The main clusters were not separated from the daytime running lights in a split arrangement akin to other modern-day Bimmers. Instead, the DRL signature has different graphics, and we believe the headlights might have been improved.