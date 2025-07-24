More Rental Car Companies Follow Hertz's AI Approach To Nickel And Dime You

The attention on digital vehicle rental scanners using artificial intelligence may have started with Hertz, but it’s not the only player in the business that has introduced the technology—and it surely won’t be the last. Competitor Sixt is using scanners, too, and two customers recently wrote The Drive to explain how the company charged them for damage it later admitted was already present on its vehicles. There is reason to believe Avis may also be rolling out digital inspections, too. After my last story on the topic, multiple messages landed in my inbox telling of experiences with rental car damage scanners. Some were uneventful, and others, a bit more fraught. Most stories involved Hertz and Sixt, but notably, one individual said they had to drive their Avis rental through a scanner at LAX, while another claimed that Enterprise was using a scanner at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Neither noted any problems in those instances, but these reports show that this technology may be gaining ground even more quickly than the public realizes.



