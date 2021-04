The U.S. lags behind China and Europe in the transition from internal combustion engine to battery-powered cars. There are some bright spots in the U.S. though. California was the first state announcing plans to ban new fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035. Then, Massachusetts followed. A few other states also appear to be moving in the right direction. According to Adele Peters in Fast Company, "The transition to EVs can happen faster than you think."



