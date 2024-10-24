More Subaru WRX Buyers Opt For A Manual Transmission Than Porsche GT3 Owners Do

Subaru has yet to give the world an all-new WRX STI that revheads have been clamoring for but we do now know that buyers of the regular WRX love to row their own gears. If Subaru needed more convincing that the enthusiast market would appreciate a new STI, the sales figures of the manual WRX should do the trick. During the recent US launch of the tweaked WRX tS, Subaru revealed that an impressive 83% of all WRX buyers have opted for the available 6-speed manual transmission this year. That leaves just 17% of buyers choosing the much-maligned continuously variable transmission option.



