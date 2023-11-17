More Swedish Unions Are Lining Up In Fight Against Tesla

More unions are joining Tesla’s mechanics, and striking against the American EV manufacturer. Starting on Friday, Tesla vehicles will stop being unloaded at all Swedish docks, and maintenance workers will refuse to clean its stores.



The strike started last month, when Tesla refused to sign a collective agreement with mechanics. In Sweden, workers are not protected by government policies, such as minimum wage, but instead the vast majority join unions that negotiate collective agreements with employers to ensure fair pay.





