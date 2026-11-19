Ask a used Tesla buyer what they’d like checked first, and I’m pretty sure the battery would come up pretty quickly. After reading what German inspectors found underneath some surprisingly young Model Ys, I’d want to know how the suspension was holding up, too.

Germany’s TÜV analyzed 9.7 million mandatory roadworthiness inspections carried out between July 2025 and June 2026. The most revealing comparison was among cars coming in for their first check, at around three years old. EVs won three of the six vehicle classes, but they also occupied the bottom three spots in the overall ranking.