More Than A Dozen California Workers File Lawsuit Against Tesla Over Racial Abuse

More than a dozen black current and former employees from Tesla have alleged facing racial abuse and harassment at the automaker’s factories in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in a Californian state court asserts that workers were subjected to racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers, and human resources employees. It is also alleged that the employees were passed over for promotion or assigned to the most physically demanding posts at Tesla.

Much of the harassment is alleged to have occurred at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California where terms such as the N-word, “slavery” and “plantation” were used. It is also alleged that sexual comments were common and that Tesla’s “standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination.”