Morgan Bids Farewell To Plus Six With Limited Edition

The Plus Six is nearing the end of its life. The retro-styled Roadster with BMW firepower will leave the assembly line for good early next year, and since the occasion couldn't have gone by unmarked, Morgan is celebrating it with a new special limited edition. Christened the Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle Edition, the new model boasts some upgrades inside and out over the rest of the family. The carmaker said special customer orders inspired the extras, some of which are so exquisite that they could make modern-day Rolls-Royce sigh. It comes standard with a Sport Black paint finish, yet the rest of the hues, including the more special ones and the matte colors, are no-cost options. Morgan will charge you an extra €1,835 (equal to $2,377) for the two-tone designs and another €1,245 ($1,613) if you want yours with a paint protection film. The car rides on 19-inch alloys with a mineral silver look, sports black front brake calipers, and a flip-up fuel filler cap with a polished look, Le Mans-style.



