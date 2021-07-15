Morgan Stanley Analyst Feels Tesla Will Most Likely Tackle EV Aircraft Next

Adam Jonas, a Morgan Stanley analyst and one of the most popular analysts covering Tesla, argues that the automaker will likely get involved in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) space.



In a new note to clients, Jonas writes about Tesla potentially getting into urban air mobility and electric aircraft:



"In our view, the chance that Tesla does not ultimately offer products and services to the eVTOL/UAM market is remote. The potential skills transferability and network adjacencies are too strong to ignore.









