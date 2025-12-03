Morgan Stanley Analyst Predicts Tesla Stock Will Rebound By The End Of The Year

Agent009 submitted on 3/12/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:19 AM

Views : 522 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts Tesla stocks will rebound over 90% within the next year.
 
Jonas reiterated his overweight rating for TSLA and still considers Tesla a top-pick stock. Tesla’s share price recently dipped 50% compared to its high record in December 2024. The Morgan Stanley analysts set a $430 price target for Tesla.
 
Jonas’ TSLA price target hints that he believes Tesla’s stock could rebound roughly 93% from its current value. Morgan Stanley sees Tesla’s current share price of $223.59–as of this writing–as a buying.
 
“We see the pullback as a buying opportunity for an embodies [artificial intelligence] compounder,” said Jonas in a recent note.


Read Article


Morgan Stanley Analyst Predicts Tesla Stock Will Rebound By The End Of The Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)