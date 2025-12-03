Morgan Stanley Analyst Predicts Tesla Stock Will Rebound By The End Of The Year

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts Tesla stocks will rebound over 90% within the next year.

Jonas reiterated his overweight rating for TSLA and still considers Tesla a top-pick stock. Tesla’s share price recently dipped 50% compared to its high record in December 2024. The Morgan Stanley analysts set a $430 price target for Tesla.

Jonas’ TSLA price target hints that he believes Tesla’s stock could rebound roughly 93% from its current value. Morgan Stanley sees Tesla’s current share price of $223.59–as of this writing–as a buying.

“We see the pullback as a buying opportunity for an embodies [artificial intelligence] compounder,” said Jonas in a recent note.