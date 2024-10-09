Morgan Stanley Claims EV Slowdown Will Last Another 12 To 18 Months Before Resurging

Following years of explosive growth, big promises and a healthy dose of hype, the transition to electric vehicles—particularly in the U.S.—has hit some turbulence. Car companies like Toyota, Ford and Volvo are scaling back their electric plans in the face of uneven consumer demand. And in some ways it all makes sense given how adoption of a new technology typically works out; it’s not always up and to the right, even if that’s the general trajectory.

In a new report out this week, Morgan Stanley's auto-industry analysts say to expect the global EV slowdown to persist another 12-18 months. Around 2027, however, they expect a “resurgence” in EV momentum.