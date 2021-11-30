Morgan Stanley Concludes That Biden's Self Declared Leader In EVs Will Probably Be A Distant Third In EV Sales In 2021

According to a recent research study by Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company is on pace to outsell General Motors (GM) in the EV market for 2021. The research compares Ford’s EV sales through the first 10 months of this year against GM’s, while noting the latter’s halt to Bolt production



Both Ford and GM have a longstanding history as household names in the global automotive industry. Especially on US soil where both automakers are headquartered. At one point, they were two of the top three automakers in the world by market share



