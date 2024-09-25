Morgan Stanley Downgrades General Motors, Ford, And Rivian Over Competitive Pressure From China

Morgan Stanley revised its outlook on the US auto industry, lowering its assessment from ‘Attractive’ to ‘In-Line’, and downgraded major US automakers including General Motors, Ford, and Rivian as part of the exercise.

This adjustment reflects increasing competitive pressures from China, rising inventory levels, and affordability concerns impacting domestic automakers.

The report points to China’s automotive industry, which now produces roughly 9 million more vehicles than it consumes, creating a global oversupply.