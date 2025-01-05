Morgan Stanley Estimates Tesla's Optimus Robots Could Be A $5 Trillion Industry

Morgan Stanley analysts have estimated that the humanoid robot market could offer a $5 trillion opportunity by the middle of the century. This massive opportunity could be tapped by Tesla, thanks to its Optimus humanoid robot.

The analysts, however, noted that the humanoid robots will likely be mostly used in industrial and commercial deployments.

Estimates from Morgan Stanley analysts point to humanoid robots hitting $5 trillion in global revenue by 2050. This, the analysts noted, would be about double the total revenue of the 20 largest automakers in 2024. In 2050, Morgan Stanley analysts estimated that there might be about 1 billion humanoid robots deployed.