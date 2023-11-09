Morgan Stanley Predicts Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer Could Boost Value By $500 Billion

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:00 PM

Views : 192 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a $500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.

 
Shares of Tesla jumped more than 6% during early trading Monday morning, on the heels of the rosy prediction from Morgan Stanley’s team about the automaker’s supercomputing efforts. The Morgan Stanley team, lead by longtime Tesla analyst Adam Jonas, predicted that the massive drive in value could come from Dojo potentially unlocking new revenue streams through the wider adoption of robotaxis and software services.
 
The analysts compared the potential of Dojo at Tesla to the “same forces that have driven” Amazon Web Services to propel Amazon’s profitability to new heights.


Read Article


Morgan Stanley Predicts Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer Could Boost Value By $500 Billion

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)