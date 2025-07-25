Morgan Stanley Questions Mary Barra Over How GM Plans To Make EVs Profitable Without Following Elon Musk's Model

As the auto industry shifts into an electrified future, legacy players like General Motors are navigating tough questions about profitability, innovation, and long-term strategy. And while GM’s leadership is hinting at a pivot toward automation, some investors remain skeptical about whether the company can thrive in the electric vehicle era, especially when even Tesla, the segment’s trailblazer, continues to wrestle with margins.

While GM recently beat Wall Street’s quarterly earnings expectations, the numbers told a more complicated story. Second-quarter profits fell sharply year-over-year, from $2.9 billion to $1.9 billion. Adding to the pressure, the company took a $1.1 billion hit tied to President Trump’s tariffs, further straining the balance sheet.