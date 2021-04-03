Morgan Stanley Reports That Tesla Is Losing 12% Of It's Sales To THIS One Vehicle

Investment banking company Morgan Stanley reports that Tesla lost 12 percent of the battery-electric vehicle sales market in February compared to the same stretch last year. That's a big enough drop on its own, but according to the firm, the hit is almost entirely credited to sales of Ford's Mustang Mach-E.

In a report published on March 2, Morgan Stanley explained that "BEV sales outgrew the total market by nearly 40 percent" during the period. In essence, EVs are getting more popular, but Tesla isn't the only one reaping the benefits this time around. The report continued to say that the Mach-E "accounted for nearly 100 percent of the loss," meaning Ford's divisive and electric pony car, erm, crossover is proving quite popular.



