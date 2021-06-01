Morgan Stanley Ups Tesla's Outlook To $810 A Share

Tesla recently received an optimistic outlook from Morgan Stanley, with analyst Adam Jonas raising his price target to a “Street High” of $810 per share, up from his previous estimate of $540 per share. The investment bank and financial services firm maintained its “Overweight” rating on TSLA stock as well, while giving the electric car maker a bull case estimate of $1,232. Jonas’ updated estimates for Tesla has placed him among the company’s bulls, particularly as his $810 price target is about 10% above where TSLA stock closed on Tuesday. In comparison, the average Street forecast for Tesla shares currently stands at $437.15, according to FactSet.



