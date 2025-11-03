Morgan To Take On The Porsche 911 With New Wood Constructed Supersport Model

Morgan has revealed the Supersport as a successor to the Plus Six, claiming the upgraded model will be more dynamic and more practical to live with day to day.
 
The Malvern brand’s striking new £100k flagship is so extensively modified over the Plus Six that it has been homologated as a completely new car, rather than a facelift - and its new name reflects the brand’s ambition to more clearly separate the new six-cylinder model from its four-pot stablemate.
 
Morgan’s head of design, Jonathan Wells, told Autocar: “The aspiration for this car was to create some breadth in the portfolio – to create some division between the Plus Four and Plus Six, which are quite closely related at the moment, with fundamentally the same silhouette and the same interior.”


