Most INTERESTING Mercedes Concept Of The Last 10 Years? They BLEW It NOT Building It! Should It Go Back On The PLAN?

With all of our experience covering auto shows over the years we've learned to not get too excited over concepts because even if they DO get built you can be sure they will end up being TOTALLY watered down versions of the show pieces.



Wow, sounds like I'm talking about my internet reputation then the reality of meeting me in real life. ;)



But here is one that blew me away at the 2012 LA Auto Show. You know, when shows were the thing.



Within 30 seconds of my first walkaround, I said to myself if they build it, I will OWN it. And, how much cooler it was than the dinosaur G-Wagon.



But they didn't build it and I always thought that was a mistake because AGAIN we were YEARS ahead of the others seeing the truck trend have no end.



Now we have the Bronco back and people are going bonkers stealing a lot of the buzz away from other brands like MB.



So should this MB concept go back onto the books and become a real model for them? There could even be an ELECTRIC version. We say Y-E-S!



Maybe even bring back the F200 concept JOYSTICK!













