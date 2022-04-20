Most Of The Industry Will Pivot To 800 Volt Powertrains By 2025

Most electric vehicles on sale today run on 400 volts, but that may change by the middle of the decade, according to one report. Right now, only a handful of automakers, namely Audi, Porsche, Hyundai and Kia, which have entered a partnership with Rimac Automobili, are the only ones selling EVs that run on an 800-volt architecture. The only exception is the Lucid Air that has a 900-volt architecture created with proprietary tech. Running on such a high voltage gives all these EVs unmatched charging speeds and lower charging times that make them attractive for potential buyers. All the vehicles sold by the aforementioned established manufacturers can potentially charge at 350 kW, but currently none of them do and again the Lucid is the odd one out.



