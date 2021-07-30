Most Traffic Fatalities In The US Are From Unbelted Occupants

Seat belt use is at around 90 percent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is surprising or not depending on your view of humanity. Still, that means that there are still many who don’t use them, and, of crash deaths last year, over half of them were unbelted, The Wall Street Journal reports. It is the first time that number has been that high since 2012, after a seven percent increase in crash fatalities to 38,680 in a year when most of us were driving less for pandemic reasons; we had some hint of this last month. Not surprisingly in a pandemic, substance use factored in as well.



