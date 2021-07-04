Motor Trend Goes Against The Grain - Chooses Tesla Model Y Over The Ford Mustang Mach-E

There have been plenty of comparisons of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. This makes perfect sense since the two electric crossovers are very similar in so many ways. In fact, the electric pony is arguably the most compelling Tesla rival on the market, and perhaps the first true Tesla rival to come to market, aside from perhaps the Porsche Taycan. Motor Trend (MT) has spent some quality time with Tesla's vehicles over the years. The publication has actually had exclusive rights in some cases, such as prior to the official debut of the Model 3. Now, MT has had the opportunity to get its hands on a Mustang Mach-E for comparison.



Read Article