Motorcycle Safety Vest Only Works If Your Subscription Is Up To Date

If you are an avid motorcyclist, you will need an airbag vest. It protects you better in a vehicle collision while minimizing the risk of serious injury. KLIM's Ai-1 vest is discreet, looks nice, and can be subscribed to. But if you miss a payment, it will stop working. Let's see what's what. Let's be honest with ourselves – traffic is bad, the infrastructure is worse, and road fatalities are on the rise. If you are a serious rider, then you will most likely think very hard about leaving the driveway without proper gear. A complete riding suit (including a certified helmet) is paramount for safety, but an airbag vest adds that extra level of confidence needed to travel places while on two wheels.







