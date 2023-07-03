Motoring Journalist Chris Harris Claims The Aston Martin Valkyrie Is Too Much To Handle

Motoring journalists are finally being given the chance to drive the massively exciting Aston Martin Valkyrie, and Top Gear’s Chris Harris was among the first. Despite the car’s impressive abilities, it isn’t as uncomplicatedly good as you might expect. Even with a mic attached to his helmet, it’s hard to hear Harris speak over the raucous clattering and shrieking of the 1,160 hp (865 kW/1,176 PS), naturally aspirated (albeit electrically assisted) V12 engine in a recent video. Bolted directly to the carbon tub, the Valkyrie prefers to overwhelm its driver with its engine compared to, say, the Bugatti Chiron. Unlike the French car, which despite its massive engine, its ridiculous cylinder count, and its obscene price tag, is still a luxury car designed primarily for public roads, Harris says that he isn’t sure if he could handle the Valkyrie on the street, though it legally has a right to drive there. Surprisingly, even on the track, Harris seems a little unsure about the Valkyrie.



