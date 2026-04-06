Motorists Stranded On Elevated Bridge In China After 100 Robo-Taxis Glitch Out All At Once

Commuters were trapped on elevated highways after Baidu Apollo Go electric taxis froze mid-lane, revealing critical infrastructure and software risks as the autonomous EV sector scales globally.

Hate being stuck in traffic? Well, imagine the frustration of being trapped in the back of an electric vehicle that simply refuses to move – not because of a road blockage, but because its autonomous technology has gone offline.

This became a reality for dozens of commuters in Wuhan, China on 31 March, when a large-scale technical failure caused more than 100 driverless electric robotaxis to stall simultaneously in the middle of busy roads.