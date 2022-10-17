Motorshow2022: Jeep Reveals Electric Avenger SUV with 342 Mile Range

Jeep will launch an electric entry-level SUV early next year – the smallest it has ever produced – and it will be followed by a further three EVs bound for Europe by 2025.

Called the Avenger, the baby electric Jeep will look to draw new customers to the US brand – now part of the giant Stellantis group – in Europe, with a particular focus on younger, female buyers.

It will be joined on the continent by the range-topping Wagoneer S premium SUV and extreme, off-road-focused Recon (both electric, and will get US launches first), with a final, as yet unannounced electric model to come – which CEO Christian Meunier has described as a look into the future of the brand.