Move Over Audi And Mercedes - Maserati Teases An All Electric SUV To Steal Your Thunder

Maserati just revealed the very enticing MC20, which will be available with a 621 horsepower V6 engine driving the rear wheels. However, it will also be made available with a fully electric powertrain within the next few years; this seems to be a trend for Maserati, as the manufacturer announced it had entered a new era in which it would embrace electrification.

During the reveal venue for the MC20, Maserati also teased and confirmed the name of its new SUV, a smaller model that would slot beneath the Levane in the range. Said model will be revealed next year and, at first, it will be motivated only by internal combustion powertrains.