Movie Director Claims Tesla Lifted Designs From "I Robot" Movie

As with most things Tesla, their latest showcase drew its fair share of attention from fans and controversy from skeptics. The “We, Robot” event revealed Tesla’s new Cybercab, a self-driving car that will be offered to consumers. Also uncovered was a 20-person people carrier dubbed the Robovan as well as a better look at the company’s new Optimus robots. But while the internet continues to rage over just how much of the Optimus robots’ demonstration was real versus remote control and the proposed timelines for the taxi, more doubt has been cast over the originality of all three products demoed.



Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please? #ElonMusk #Elon_Musk pic.twitter.com/WPgxHevr6E — Alex Proyas (@alex_proyas) October 13, 2024









