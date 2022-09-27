Movie Maker Offers Social Media Influencers $100 To Bash Elon Musk Ahead Of Release

A tip emailed to our friends at Teslarati revealed that a movie maker is in the process of hiring up to 100 people to bash Tesla and Elon Musk. More specifically, the people hired will be prominent social media influencers who are willing to read, self-record, and produce statements bashing Musk and Tesla, with an emphasis on self-driving cars.



Reportedly, the upcoming short film will be titled Man v Musk. The company involved is looking to hire “75-100 actors with a strong social media presence/following to read and self-record a new 10-15 minute monologue.” The job posting says it will be a flat $100 for the work that's estimated to take about an hour.



