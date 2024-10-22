Movie Producers Of Blade Runner 2049 Sue Tesla For Using Concepts As Visual Inspiration For Cybercab

Agent009 submitted on 10/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:51:50 AM

Views : 82 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When invitees of Tesla's "We, Robot" event hopped into the Robotaxi prototypes at the Warner Bros. Hollywood Studio on Oct. 10, they were greeted by a giant screen festooned with futuristic animations and illustrations. One of those illustrations was inspired by the 2017 sci-fi flick Blade Runner 2049, itself a sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner—both cited as influential to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his plans for the Cybertruck. 
 
But the producers of the sequel aren't having any of it. They're now suing Tesla for copyright infringement, for using Blade Runner-inspired visualizations to promote the self-driving Cybercab, the New York Times reported today.


Read Article


Movie Producers Of Blade Runner 2049 Sue Tesla For Using Concepts As Visual Inspiration For Cybercab

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)