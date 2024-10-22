Movie Producers Of Blade Runner 2049 Sue Tesla For Using Concepts As Visual Inspiration For Cybercab

When invitees of Tesla's "We, Robot" event hopped into the Robotaxi prototypes at the Warner Bros. Hollywood Studio on Oct. 10, they were greeted by a giant screen festooned with futuristic animations and illustrations. One of those illustrations was inspired by the 2017 sci-fi flick Blade Runner 2049, itself a sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner—both cited as influential to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his plans for the Cybertruck.

But the producers of the sequel aren't having any of it. They're now suing Tesla for copyright infringement, for using Blade Runner-inspired visualizations to promote the self-driving Cybercab, the New York Times reported today.