Mr Beast Dares To Compare YouTube Vs "X" - Which Will Earn More Money?

Legendary YouTuber Mr Beast threw down the gauntlet today and posted the same video on both YouTube and "X" to see which generates the most revenue.  So which one will win and by how much?





