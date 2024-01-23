MrBeast Rakes In $263,655 With One Car Video Posted On "X"

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, YouTube’s most popular creator with 233 million subscriber, announced that he he earned $263,655 by re-posting one of his car-related videos on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). However, he acknowledges that these numbers may be “a bit of a facade,” and were probably somewhat inflated and not entirely accurate.

MrBeast posted an older piece of content that he had previously published on YouTube to X last week, in order to see “how much ad revenue a video on X would make.” The post featured Donaldson and his friends driving cars varying in value from $1 to $100,000,000.

According to MrBeast’s statement on X, the video garnered over 156 million impressions (now at 161 million as of January 23) and 5 million engagements, resulting in $263,655 in revenue. This translates to an effective CPM (Cost Per Mille or Cost Per Thousand) rate of $1.69.


