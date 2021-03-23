Multi-Millionaire Bernie Sanders Attacks Multi-Billionaire Elon Musk For Playing The System Better Than Him

There are humongous issues with inequality in the world at large and in the United States in particular, and that growing problem in the United States has been leading us to a more and more unstable place. It’s one of the top problems facing the United States, in my opinion. Also, I’ll say that I think Bernie Sanders’ dedication to fighting this and many of his preferred policies to address it are completely sensible — and it’s just sad that the United States is so far behind most European countries in creating a more human society and a higher quality of life. That said, this is a shockingly idiotic tweet:



