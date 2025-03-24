Multiple Incendiary Devices Found At Tesla Store In Austin

Police said Monday that multiple “incendiary” devices had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

The FBI was assisting Austin Police at the showroom where a bomb squad found the devices on Monday morning.

The incident appears to be the latest targeting of a Tesla location. The electric vehicle company has faced criticism and a spate of vandalism over CEO Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

Musk is overseeing DOGE, the administration’s effort to drastically slash federal spending and employee headcount.