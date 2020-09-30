Musk Claims Battery Day Announcements Were Not Understood By Press

Call this irony at its finest: Elon Musk and Tesla have a bad – if even existent – relationship with the press.

Tesla Battery Day did not have the presence of any media member to ask questions about what was revealed there. Yet, Musk did not feel embarrassed to say "the press coverage of this event was sad" to Kara Swisher.

She managed to record a podcast with him, which is quite an accomplishment. Her new podcast with The New York Times is called Sway, and it has the purpose of interviewing powerful and influential people. Musk's remarks on the Tesla Battery Day coverage happened right at the beginning of that podcast episode.



