Musk Claims That Mass Media Reports Of EV Fires Will Diminish As UAW Built Vehicles Ramp Up

Elon Musk says it's not surprising that internal combustion engines have a tendency to also combust externally. He believes that now that legacy OEMs are selling electric cars, we may begin to see a drop in EV fire coverage by the media. However, some Tesla fans argue that we could still see more coverage related to Tesla fires than its rivals' fires. Tesla fires are still big news, even though they're very few and far between. The same has proven true with other automakers' EVs, such as the Chevrolet Bolt. This is all despite the fact that many reports over the years have made it abundantly clear that gas-car fires are much more common than electric car fires.



