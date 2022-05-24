Musk Claims The Biden Administration Simply Ignores Tesla - Part Of The Reason He Is Now A Republican

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a series of tweets last week claimed the Biden administration "has done everything it can" to "ignore" the automotive and clean energy company while also railing against the Democratic party.

During an exchange with Pod Save America cohost Jon Favreau, who served as the director of speechwriting for former President Barack Obama, Musk responded to the Democratic commentator's criticism of his switch from backing Democrats to supporting the GOP.

Musk initially opined on Wednesday that Democrats used to represent "kindness," but said they no longer held that mantle.