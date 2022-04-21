Musk Claims Venture In To Lithium Mining Is Like Printing Money

After Tesla announced its first-quarter earnings yesterday, it appeared Wall Street approved. In after-hours trading, the stock popped more than 50 points (over 5%). Why? Associated Press notes, "Tesla reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were over seven times greater than a year ago."



The electric vehicle and solar panel company made a record $3.32 billion from January through March... the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share according to data provider FactSet," reports AP.







