Musk Clarifies Draconian Work At Home Policy With Follow Up Email

Elon Musk has sent out a second email to Tesla employees, clarifying a communication he sent to company executives where he stated they would no longer be allowed to work from home and would be required to be on-site. Earlier today, Teslarati reported Musk’s internal email to Tesla executives, which stated they would no longer be able to work in the comfort of their homes or a remote office.



“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” Musk said in the email. Musk said he would personally consider any requests. “Moreover, the ‘office’ must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example, being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state,” Musk’s email concluded. Musk has now sent a second email to Tesla employees, which is timestamped at 10:51 PM on May 31, and it seems to clarify some of the statements made in his initial email communication to employees. The email was shared by @SamNissim. The subject of the email is “To be super clear,” and outlines his personal views on executives not being present in the workplace to set an example for others.



