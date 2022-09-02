Musk Foundation Deploys Clean Water Stations In Flint Michigan Schools

For the first time since 2016, students in Flint, Michigan, will drink clean water from water fountains installed in their schools. This was made possible through the efforts of The Musk Foundation, a private foundation founded by Elon and Kimbal Musk in 2002, which donated $480,350 to Flint back in October 2018. A total of 78 hydration systems were installed across 13 buildings that are currently being utilized by Flint schools. Fifteen of these stations would be spread out throughout the Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, which houses students from Grades 8-12, as per an MLive report. During a ceremony on Tuesday, February 8, Superintendent Kevelin Jones stated that the new hydration systems would go a long way into helping Flint students.



