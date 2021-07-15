Musk Hedges Cybertruck Expectations Saying It 'COULD' Flop. But WE Say It WON'T. And Our Prediction History PROVES IT.

He wrote, “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future.”



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in an exchange with fans on Twitter that there’s “always some chance” his company’s forthcoming Cybertruck will “flop.” Nonetheless, Musk plans to keep the Cybertruck “production design” almost exactly the same as its show car — a giant metal trapezoid.



• He also reminded fans about promised features such as four-wheel steering and the lack of door handles.



• Tesla does not always disclose detailed numbers about preorders for its vehicles but said in September that it had received well over 500,000 orders for the Cybertruck.



So, if you were to guess a percentage chance Cybertruck will flop, what would it be? 50/50?



We say the chances it flops are SLIM and NONE.



Once they are driving around in mass on the streets other trucks will look 80 years old. The big 3 trucks will become your father's Oldsmobile.



Tesla will OWN the high end poser truck market and steal from Raptor, King Ranch, Denali and so on. And let the big 3 fight over the low profit commodity pickups.



LASTLY, message to Elon...You can take OUR prediction to the bank. Or the CRYPTO account.





