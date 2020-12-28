Musk Hints That Tesla Could Exceed 500,000 Vehicles Delivered In 2020

Agent009 submitted on 12/28/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:37:44 AM

Views : 352 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A recently leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests that the electric car maker is within reach of its incredibly ambitious delivery target for 2020.

Despite a pandemic that practically brought the greater automotive industry to its knees, Tesla maintained its goal of delivering half a million cars this year. Musk’s email hints that such a goal is feasible. 

EV publication Electrek was able to obtain a copy of the CEO’s email, which was recently sent to Tesla employees. Musk’s message was quite brief, though he also highlighted that achieving the company’s target would require a remarkable push on Tesla’s part. Musk also took note of just how far Tesla has gone, and how much the company has proven its critics wrong.



Read Article


Musk Hints That Tesla Could Exceed 500,000 Vehicles Delivered In 2020

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)