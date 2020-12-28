Musk Hints That Tesla Could Exceed 500,000 Vehicles Delivered In 2020

A recently leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests that the electric car maker is within reach of its incredibly ambitious delivery target for 2020. Despite a pandemic that practically brought the greater automotive industry to its knees, Tesla maintained its goal of delivering half a million cars this year. Musk’s email hints that such a goal is feasible. EV publication Electrek was able to obtain a copy of the CEO’s email, which was recently sent to Tesla employees. Musk’s message was quite brief, though he also highlighted that achieving the company’s target would require a remarkable push on Tesla’s part. Musk also took note of just how far Tesla has gone, and how much the company has proven its critics wrong.





