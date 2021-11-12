Musk Keeps HAMMERING Biden. This Time With THIS BARB...."Nothing is More Permanent Than a Temporary Government Program"

Agent001 submitted on 12/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:15:03 PM
Views : 414 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Elon Musk continues on his tear of Biden and the policies he's trying to implement.The latest dust up....Elon Musk Slams Biden, Channels Milton Friedman: "Nothing is More Permanent Than a Temporary Government Program"https://t.co/ThsSwrK1Xk— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 11, 2021 There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
Elon Musk Slams Biden, Channels Milton Friedman: "Nothing is More Permanent Than a Temporary Government Program"https://t.co/ThsSwrK1Xk— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 11, 2021
Elon Musk Slams Biden, Channels Milton Friedman: "Nothing is More Permanent Than a Temporary Government Program"https://t.co/ThsSwrK1Xk
There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2021
There is a lot of accounting trickery in this bill that isn’t being disclosed to the public
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news