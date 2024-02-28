Musk Makes New Claims About The Forthcoming 2025 Roadster. The FIRST Car EVER That Will Do 0-60 In LESS Than ONE SECOND?

Agent001 submitted on 2/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:49 AM
Elon has been posting away tonight about new updates on the 2025 Roadster.Saying it will be like no other car EVER. If one could even call it a car.0-60mph < 1 secAnd that is the least interesting part— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024
