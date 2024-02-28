Musk Makes New Claims About The Forthcoming 2025 Roadster. The FIRST Car EVER That Will Do 0-60 In LESS Than ONE SECOND?

Elon has been posting away tonight about new updates on the 2025 Roadster.

Saying it will be like no other car EVER. If one could even call it a car.







Musk Makes New Claims About The Forthcoming 2025 Roadster. The FIRST Car EVER That Will Do 0-60 In LESS Than ONE SECOND?

