Musk Pushes Carbon Taxes - Biden Administration Now Says It Is "Too Politically Difficult" After Running On It

Elon Musk has long been a proponent of a carbon tax, which imposes a fee for carbon emissions. The carbon tax could be implemented in several ways, such as a direct cost to industries based on their overall carbon emissions or a tax for products that burn fossil fuels. For the Tesla CEO, a carbon tax simply makes sense, and this is something that Musk has addressed to the new US administration. Among the Biden administration’s critical programs is its adoption of sustainable solutions, as evidenced by its initiative to transition the government’s fleet of vehicles to electric cars, as well as its revival of a tax credit for EV purchases. Yet, according to Elon Musk, the Biden administration actually admitted that a carbon tax would be politically difficult to implement. This wasn’t very reassuring to say the least, considering that sustainability was one of the reasons why Biden was elected in the first place.



